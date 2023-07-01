Sumitaka Yamamoto Sells 17,868 Shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 17,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $28,052.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,642,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,708,414.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sumitaka Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 37,970 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $61,131.70.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 10,461 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $15,691.50.

On Friday, June 16th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 8,137 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $12,042.76.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 13,545 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $20,182.05.

On Monday, June 12th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 75,000 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $99,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 74,826 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $102,511.62.

On Monday, June 5th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,006.88.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HTCR opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises ( NASDAQ:HTCR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.