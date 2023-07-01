Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$53.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.07.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$38.86 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.38 and a one year high of C$50.37. The stock has a market cap of C$50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.07.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.57 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.7615658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.