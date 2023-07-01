Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$57.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.07.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$38.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$36.38 and a 1-year high of C$50.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.07.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$10.57 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.7615658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

