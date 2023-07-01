Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $249.25 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $270.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,742 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

