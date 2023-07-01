SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Price Performance
SPCB opened at $1.00 on Friday. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
