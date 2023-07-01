SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

SPCB opened at $1.00 on Friday. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

