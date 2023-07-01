SVB Leerink Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.92) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.19). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.15) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 574.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGIO. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,220,000 after buying an additional 826,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 438,272 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 430,358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,926,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $324,693.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,834 shares of company stock worth $1,096,252 in the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.