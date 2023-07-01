Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 324.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,286 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,365,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,102,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after buying an additional 509,886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,907,000 after buying an additional 2,465,178 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE TAK opened at $15.71 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.