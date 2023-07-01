Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.25 at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TNEYF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TNEYF stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

