TD Securities Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$76.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANCTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

