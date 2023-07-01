Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives $161.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. DNB Markets cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $671.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1155 per share. This represents a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

