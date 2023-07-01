Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.80 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of TS stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,292,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,214,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,772,000 after buying an additional 362,756 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tenaris by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,652,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tenaris by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,946,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,424,000 after buying an additional 167,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after buying an additional 1,781,007 shares in the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

