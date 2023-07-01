Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $44.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

TS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.80 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter worth $234,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tenaris by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $31,062,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Tenaris by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 943,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 858,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TS stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

