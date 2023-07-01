Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) versus WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Free Report) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of WaveDancer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and WaveDancer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $82.68 million 0.21 -$39.70 million N/A N/A WaveDancer $12.02 million 0.49 -$17.75 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

WaveDancer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenet Fintech Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tenet Fintech Group and WaveDancer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -55.67% N/A N/A WaveDancer -152.21% -198.64% -127.66%

Summary

WaveDancer beats Tenet Fintech Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. operates as the parent company of financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiaries. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions through its Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to facilitate transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

