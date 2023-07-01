Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 68.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRNO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $60.05 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 70.11% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

