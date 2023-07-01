Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tharisa Price Performance

Shares of TIHRF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Tharisa has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.16.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tharisa from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.69) in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.