The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $38.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Chemours Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. Chemours has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 214,989 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Chemours by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 137,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 110,689 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

