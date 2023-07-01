The Goldman Sachs Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 51,390 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,818 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $322.54 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 29.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

