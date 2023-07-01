The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12,613.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,129,000 after buying an additional 3,341,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kroger by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,418 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

KR stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,571. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

