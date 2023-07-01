The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIS opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

