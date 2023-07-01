The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEGRY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.16) to GBX 2,134 ($27.13) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.09) to GBX 1,760 ($22.38) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The Weir Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

About The Weir Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

