Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Short Interest Update

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Thomasville Bancshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS THVB opened at $62.00 on Friday. Thomasville Bancshares has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37.
About Thomasville Bancshares
