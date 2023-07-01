Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $192.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.25.

NYSE TRI opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $138.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.31.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,419,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,744,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,599,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,575,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

