Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $9.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Price Performance

TWKS stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

(Free Report

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.