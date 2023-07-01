Tiaa Fsb Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $90.10.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

