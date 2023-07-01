Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,726 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Allstate by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $109.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.46. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.38.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

