Tiaa Fsb Sells 216 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.86.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $280.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.27 and its 200 day moving average is $281.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

