Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,547 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.24.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

