Tiaa Fsb Sells 5,020 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.15 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

