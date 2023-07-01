Tiaa Fsb Sells 892 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.18.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $149.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.