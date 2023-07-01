Tiaa Fsb Sells 963 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

Insider Activity

Moody’s Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $347.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $351.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

