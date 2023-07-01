Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TDWRF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tidewater Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Tidewater Renewables stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.