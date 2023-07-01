Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LCFS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Tidewater Renewables Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LCFS stock opened at C$8.42 on Wednesday. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of C$6.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.21.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.