Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 49,053 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 49,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,083,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,055.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TOST stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TOST. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Toast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Toast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Toast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

