Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 49,053 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 49,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,083,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,055.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Toast Stock Performance
TOST stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.76.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Toast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Toast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Toast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
