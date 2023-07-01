TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.50.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $265.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $267.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.58.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

