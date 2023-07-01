TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) vs. Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Head-To-Head Survey

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Free Report) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management -4.75% 10.62% 2.57% TPG N/A 19.21% 7.12%

Risk & Volatility

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $419.00 million 1.32 -$16.21 million ($1.94) -4.55 TPG $2.00 billion 4.52 -$56.24 million ($0.32) -91.44

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and TPG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sculptor Capital Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sculptor Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out -12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG pays out -250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TPG is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sculptor Capital Management and TPG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 1 0 3.00 TPG 0 9 4 0 2.31

Sculptor Capital Management currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.39%. TPG has a consensus target price of $34.32, suggesting a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than TPG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.7% of TPG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TPG beats Sculptor Capital Management on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

