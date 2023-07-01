Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 60,241 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 142% compared to the average daily volume of 24,890 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ENVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.
Enovix Price Performance
ENVX opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. Enovix has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
