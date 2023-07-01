Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 30,923 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 656% compared to the average daily volume of 4,093 call options.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NRG opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. NRG Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

