TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TNET opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,740,942.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,740,942.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,478 shares of company stock worth $1,724,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,277,000 after buying an additional 1,752,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

