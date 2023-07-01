Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives $15.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Tronox has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tronox by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

(Free Report

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.