Truist Financial Increases Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $43.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.38. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

