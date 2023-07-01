Truist Financial Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $50.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.84.

NYSE:CMA opened at $42.37 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $3,568,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Comerica by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Comerica by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Comerica by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

