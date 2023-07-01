Truist Financial Lowers Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target to $29.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Foy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Renasant news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,597.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $337,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

