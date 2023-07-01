Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) versus Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Financial Survey

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) and Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Williams Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation 38.61% 30.73% 13.84% Williams Companies 22.53% 17.24% 4.99%

Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Williams Companies pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tsakos Energy Navigation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Williams Companies has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Williams Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

23.2% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Williams Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Williams Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Williams Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Williams Companies 1 7 5 0 2.31

Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.64%. Williams Companies has a consensus price target of $35.42, indicating a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Williams Companies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Williams Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $860.40 million 0.61 $204.23 million $11.65 1.53 Williams Companies $10.97 billion 3.63 $2.05 billion $2.13 15.32

Williams Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Tsakos Energy Navigation. Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Companies has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Williams Companies beats Tsakos Energy Navigation on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines. The Northeast G&P segment engages in the midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation activities in the Marcellus Shale region primarily in Pennsylvania and New York, and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. The West segment comprises gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas, the Haynesville Shale region of northwest Louisiana, and the Mid-Continent region, which includes the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Permian basins; and operates natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and storage facilities in central Kansas near Conway. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment provides wholesale marketing, trading, storage, and transportation of natural gas for natural gas utilities, municipalities, power generators, and producers; risk and asset management; and NGL marketing services. The company owns and operates 33,000 miles of pipelines, 29 processing facilities, 7 fractionation facilities, and approximately 24 million barrels of NGL storage capacity. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.