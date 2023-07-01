Tufton Capital Management Has $6.56 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

