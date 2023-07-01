Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.