Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 513,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 859% from the previous session’s volume of 53,594 shares.The stock last traded at $16.39 and had previously closed at $16.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $126,832.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,626 shares of company stock valued at $718,942. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1,020.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

