UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) PT Lowered to $150.00

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $155.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.47. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $152.84 and a 12-month high of $205.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UniFirst will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $835,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.