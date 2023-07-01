United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $179.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.18.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

