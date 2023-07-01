UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Reduced by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.6% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 6,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $483.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

