Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

U has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.82.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,676,002.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,676,002.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $312,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,138.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,783,224 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5,564.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

